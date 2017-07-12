FBI Nominee Wray Asserts Independence at Hearing

President Trump's pick to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray, walked a political tightrope in his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, balancing pressures to distance himself from both the administration and the legacy of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump abruptly fired earlier this year.

These pressures were even more acute one day after emails became public showing Donald Trump Jr. sought to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the campaign, from sources claiming to be working with the Russian government. Trump Jr. was also informed that the Russian government wished to help boost his father's candidacy.

Wray, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, was pressed on a string of remarks by the president bashing the intelligence community and special prosecutor Robert Mueller. And though Wray was a private citizen during the 2016 election and as the multiple investigations into Russian election interference have unfolded, he was pressed by senators of both parties on the recent revelations.

Perhaps most important to securing support from senators for confirmation, however, is Wray’s ability to establish independence from the administration. He made clear that he was not asked to give a loyalty oath to anyone -- something Comey said he was asked by Trump to provide at a private dinner. Wray said that if he were asked for a private meeting with the president, his first step would be to inform the deputy attorney general, and added it would be “highly unlikely” for him to take a one-on-one meeting with Trump. As to a loyalty oath, the former assistant AG under George W. Bush added, “I sure as heck didn’t offer one.”

In his opening remarks before the committee, Wray sought to establish his independence.

“I will never allow the FBI's work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice, period, full stop,” he said. “My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the rule of law.”

Though Wray said he was unaware of details, he was pressed to give his opinion on the revelations this week about Trump’s son’s seeking information potentially damaging to Clinton from someone alleged to be connected to the Russian government. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham read directly from the email chain the president’s son tweeted Thursday, and pushed Wray to answer more clearly after the nominee initially said he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

“To the members of this committee, any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation-state or any non-state actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know,” Wray said.

Currently a partner at a private law firm, Wray also defended Mueller and the character of the special prosecutor. Though the president has repeatedly referred to that investigation on Twitter as a witch hunt, the FBI nominee disagreed. He said he would consider any attempt to interfere with the special counsel to be inappropriate.

“I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt,” Wray said.

Beyond asserting his independence from the administration, he attempted to distance himself from the last man to hold the top FBI job. Comey frustrated both Republicans and Democrats over the past year, and some senators acknowledged that public confidence in the bureau had been shaken during that time. Specifically, Wray was asked about Comey’s decision to hold a press conference last summer to speak at length about Clinton’s handling of her email server despite not charging her. Wray attempted to avoid commenting directly on his potential predecessor, but made clear he would not have done the same thing.

“I can’t imagine a situation where as FBI director I would be giving a press conference on an uncharged individual, much less talking in detail about it,” he said.

Comey's ouster, which Trump later acknowledged was related to the FBI investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia, all but guaranteed that his successor would need to clear a high bar for confirmation. Senators of both parties called for the president to nominate someone who had never worked in politics.

Initially, it looked as though Trump might not heed such calls. He was inclined to select Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican and member of leadership, Cornyn later told RCP -- but Cornyn removed himself from consideration for the post. Another potential pick, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, also met with stiff pushback from lawmakers wary of his political credentials.

But Wray, a well-respected career attorney who has never run for office but worked at high levels in the Justice Department, seemed to hit a sweet spot. Senators in both parties gave positive reviews to his performance during the hearing, and Wray assured them that he would be up to the task leading the bureau through a tumultuous period.

“I fully understand that this is not a job for the faint of heart, and I can assure this committee I am not faint of heart,” Wray said.

Rebecca Berg is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at rberg@realclearpolitics.com.