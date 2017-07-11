Don Jr. and Russia; Congress' Fiscal Quagmire; Donnelly's Chances; the Babe's Debut

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 11, 2017. As the world’s best players gather in Miami for tonight’s All-Star Game, we’re reminded that the most ascendant luminary ever to play baseball made his major league debut 103 years ago today.

Babe Ruth took the mound for the Boston Red Sox as a 19-year-old pitcher on this date in 1914. He won the game over the Cleveland Naps, as they were then known. By 1918, young Ruth would be one of Boston's pitching (and hitting) stars in the World Series.

Inexplicably, however, after the Red Sox moved Ruth to the outfield on days he wasn’t pitching -- he promptly became the best hitter in the big leagues -- Boston traded the Bambino to the New York Yankees. The Yanks’ brass, coveting his powerful bat, converted Ruth to the outfield full time. The game of baseball was never the same.

“History is written backward but lived forward,” British historian C.V. Wedgwood once advised. “Those who know the end of the story can never know what it was like at the time.”

So it was on July 11, 1914 in Boston’s new Fenway Park. If it wasn’t for the presence of Babe Ruth on the mound, no one would remember the game played that day.

Yet let’s take a moment and ask ourselves what even the most observant and prescient fans settling into their seats that afternoon could have taken away from the experience.

Did anyone imagine that in three weeks’ time Europe would be plunged into a conflict we now know as World War I? Not likely, in that more innocent July -- when players on that field sported names like Hubert “Dutch” Leonard and Nap “the Frenchman” Lajoie. Leonard was one of many MLB players who would see military service after the United States entered the war.

As the Bostonians sat in the stands, who among them would imagine that a century later those seats would barely hold the butt of the 21st century baseball fan, as Americans got steadily chubbier watching baseball -- and everything else imaginable -- via the marvels of electronics.

Also, the game Babe Ruth pitched lasted 1 hour and 33 minutes. That’s about half as long as a major league contest typically takes today.

The fan who confined his or her musings to the action on the field would have seen a lanky left-hander on the mound. At 6-foot-2 and weighing195 pounds, this rookie wouldn’t have yet developed that famous beer belly, let alone his patented, small-step, mincing home run trot. And Babe Ruth went hitless at the plate that day, so who would even imagine he’d hit all those homers?

Another future Hall-of-Famer was in the Red Sox lineup: Tris Speaker, Boston’s stylish centerfielder. Speaker never quite got out of the shadow of Ty Cobb, let alone Ruth, but he was in the middle of a fantastic career that featured 1,131extra-base hits.

Across the diamond the Indians lineup included Lajoie, another Hall-of-Famer nearing the end of his great career, as well as Shoeless Joe Jackson, who should be in Cooperstown but isn’t owing to the “Black Sox” scandal that would rock organized baseball five years later.

All of that would take place in the future, as would the sad fate of Ray Chapman. On the day Ruth made his debut, he was the Indians’ 23-year-old shortstop. In his second full season in the majors, Chapman was establishing himself as one of Cleveland’s cornerstones.

His full potential we will never know. Some baseball historians think Chapman would have ended up in Cooperstown as well. He didn’t live to see 30. Ray Chapman died on August 17, 1920, killed by a fastball that hit him in the head while playing the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds. The pitch that ended his life also likely cost the man who threw it his own chance at the Hall of Fame.

“Nobody ever remembers anything about me,” Carl Mays once said, “except one thing.”

