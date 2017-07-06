Vote Fraud Panel Stalls; U.S. Military Beefs Up; First All-Star Game

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 6, 2017. George W. Bush turns 71 years old today. Happy birthday, sir. Nancy Reagan would have been 96. Rest in peace, Mrs. Reagan. On this date in 1957, the great Althea Gibson became the first African-American tennis player to win a championship at Wimbledon.

Today is also the anniversary of Major League Baseball’s first All-Star game. This splendid idea did not originate within organized baseball. Rather, it came from politics during the depths of the Great Depression, a product of the machinations between a Chicago mayor and a prominent Windy City newspaperman named Archibald Burdette Ward.

A University of Notre Dame grad and born promoter, Arch Ward was Knute Rockne’s first publicist, started the Golden Gloves boxing tournament, and conjured up the College All-Star Football Classic. This an annual pre-season game pitted the National Football League champion against a team of the previous season’s best college football seniors. From 1934, when it began, to 1976, it raised many millions of dollars for charity.

Ward’s greatest civic contribution, however, came the previous year and is still going strong: the “midsummer classic,” a.k.a. Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star game.

In the 1930s, Arch Ward was a featured sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune, as well as the paper’s sports editor. He was also active in the city’s Republican politics -- a common moonlighting activity in those days -- and, not so coincidentally, a confidant of conservative Tribune publisher Col. Robert McCormick.

Despite its nickname and reputation, the City of Broad Shoulders was slumping in 1933. Its citizens were sagging under the weight of the Great Depression, which had hit the city hard that summer, leaving the city’s unemployment rate around 40 percent. Chicagoans had also been staggered by the death of popular mayor Anton Cermak, mortally wounded in the February 15, 1933 assassination attempt against Franklin Roosevelt. After Cermak died of his wounds on March 6, the Democrats’ Cook County machine turned to one of its own, Edward Joseph Kelly, as Cermak’s replacement.

Eager to jump-start the city’s spirits, Mayor Kelly threw his energy into making Chicago’s World’s Fair (officially, the Century of Progress International Exposition) a successful celebration of the city’s centennial. Kelly envisioned a signature sporting event and reached across the aisle, as it were, to Colonel McCormick for help. The publisher had just the man for the job, he assured Kelly. Arch Ward did not disappoint. The inaugural All-Star baseball game, played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park, took place on July 6, 1933.

A sell-out crowd of 47,595 was on hand, many to cheer Babe Ruth, whom the fans had voted in overwhelmingly to start for the American League. The Bambino was 38 years old by then, on the downside of his career, but even the other all-stars and future Hall of Famers couldn’t wait to share a baseball diamond with him.

“We wanted to see the Babe,” recalled Bill Hallahan, the National League starting pitcher. “Sure, he was old and had a big waistline, but that didn't make any difference. We were on the same field as Babe Ruth.”

The Sultan of Swat did not disappoint. In the third inning, with the Tigers’ Charlie Gehringer aboard, Ruth blasted a home run into the right field stands, eliciting a roar from the fans. In the eighth inning, the Babe made a nice catch in right field to help save the 4-2 win for the American League. It was a great day all the way around, one brought about by the collaboration between a Democratic pol and a Republican newspaperman.

