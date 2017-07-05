Voter Dissatisfaction; NRA Silence on Philando Castile Case; Bikini Atoll

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Although I took Independence Day off, faithful readers of this newsletter recall that on Monday we explored the historic cooperation between France and America in promoting the revolutionary concept of human freedom.

On this date in 1946, the two countries were at it again, beginning a radical experiment in women’s fashion that appealed to the libertine impulses in both societies. On that day, Louis Réard, a car engineer who had taken over his mother’s Paris clothing boutique, introduced a new concept in women’s swimwear. A rival French designer, Jacques Heim, had produced a bathing suit so skimpy he called it “the atom.” Even that garment, however, dutifully covered a portion of the female anatomy so risqué that it was banned in Hollywood by the Hays Code.

That body part was the belly button. Louis Réard was not so constrained, as I’ll explain in a moment. I’d ask your forbearance in advance for any typos or tech glitches in the note’s transmission. My normal wingman, RCP editor Tom Kavanagh, is taking a few well-deserved days off, so I’m going it alone this morning. As always, I’d also point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors today, including the following:

Hollywood censors’ squeamishness about the human navel notwithstanding, Louis Réard uncovered le nombril on July 5, 1946. In wordplay aimed at fellow French designer Jacques Heim’s “atom” bathing suit, Réard dubbed his risqué bathing suit “the bikini” -- after the Pacific island atoll where the United States had carried out a recent nuclear bomb test.

Réard and Heim figured that after the horrors of World War II, a public facing its first peaceful summer in years would embrace the libertine new fashion.

It happened, too, just not as quickly as they thought. It took a decade for the new sensibility to take hold. Initially, the bikini didn’t even sell well in Réard’s own shop. Spain and Italy passed laws prohibiting it. In America, Vogue magazine proclaimed: “Our readers dislike the bikini, which has transformed certain coastlines into the backstage of music halls and which does not embellish women.”

This perception depended on the woman, of course. After Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth were photographed in slightly less revealing versions of the bikini, the style began to catch on. Brigette Bardot wore one in the 1956 film “And God Created Woman.” Since her own husband was the director, what could people say? Plenty, actually, but from then it was just a matter of time.

The dam broke in 1960 when the pop hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” hit the airwaves in the U.S. In 1966, Raquel Welch made it official by wearing a deerskin bikini in “One Million Years B.C.,” -- and in the pages of Life magazine the same year.

It’s fair to say that men appreciated the design from the moment Réard introduced it. Yet it wouldn’t have survived as a fashion if western women -- who buy their own bathing suits -- hadn’t chosen to embrace it. They did so as part of a sweeping change in style and attitude that would augur a more encompassing form of human liberation, one epitomized by a 1971 pamphlet by the New England Free Press turned into bestseller by famed Simon & editor Alice Mayhew. Destined to become a feminist classic, its title was “Our Bodies, Ourselves.”

Carl M. Cannon Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics @CarlCannon (Twitter) ccannon@realclearpolitics.com