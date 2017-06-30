Tweet Heard 'Round the World; Ryan's Hope; WH in 2020 Mode; FDR Library

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 30, 2017. Seventy-six years ago today, Franklin D. Roosevelt took respite from the duties of the presidency to dedicate a library in the New York town of Hyde Park.

Those duties were pressing in on him, by the way. FDR was still dealing with an economy far worse than anything we’ve seen in this century. He also knew that the United States was being dragged inexorably into a world war for the second time in less than 25 years. But the dedication ceremony was a nice respite, and this wasn’t just another provincial book repository: Roosevelt was commemorating the opening of the first official presidential library -- that is to say, the first operated by the National Archives.

* * *

Trump Twitter Fit Eclipses Big Policy Day. The president’s swipe at a female cable TV host lit up social media and dominated the news, writes Alexis Simendinger.

Ryan: Effort to Repeal Military-Force Measure a ‘Mistake.’ The House speaker tells James Arkin the appropriations committee action could undercut the military.

Ryan ‘Confident’ House Will Pass Budget, GOP Agenda. More from James’ interview yesterday on a range of issues.

White House Courting Key States Ahead of Election Season. Emily Goodin examines the intensive outreach to state GOP chairmen.

GOP Health Plan Puts Sens. Flake, Heller in Hot Seat. The fractious issue is making life even harder for the two Republican incumbents in the tightest midterm races, Ford Carson reports.

Inside The Black Market Information Trade. Sharyl Attkisson’s new book, “The Smear,” is excerpted here.

Fixes the Senate Bill Needs. In RealClearHealth, James C. Capretta offers advice to lawmakers regarding their stymied legislation.

The Digital Health Hope: Holy Grail or Orwellian Nightmare? Also in RCH, Kevin Campbell continues his series on how "big data" could transform care.

Fight to Keep A-10 Aircraft Alive Tells Bigger Story. Sandra Erwin lays out the troubles of modernizing military hardware, particularly the latest budget maneuvers to fund the Air Force’s aging fleet of A-10 combat aircraft.

The Real Story Behind Internet Regulation. In RealClearPolicy, George S. Ford argues it is possible to protect net neutrality without imposing stifling regulations.

* * *

There’s an obvious conflict of interest at the heart of U.S. presidential libraries. Because the presidents -- and, in most cases, their families and heirs -- are heavily involved in the design, fundraising, and operation of these institutions, the stories they tell tend toward a hagiographic version of history.

Yet, the libraries still manage to serve an important function. And in our hyper-partisan times, it’s probably even more needed now than when Franklin Roosevelt conceived of a government-run facility where Americans -- regardless of political affiliation -- could encounter the artifacts of a president, and scholars could delve into the inner workings of a presidency.

The Hyde Park groundbreaking had occurred, fittingly, on July 4, 1940. On June 30, 1941, as he invited friends and visitors to tour the new facility, FDR noted that the dedication was occurring as “government of the people” was under attack all over the world.

“It seems to me that the dedication of a library is in itself an act of faith,” Roosevelt said that day. He continued:

“To bring together the records of the past and to house them in buildings where they will be preserved for the use of men and women in the future, a nation must believe in three things:

"It must believe in the past.

"It must believe in the future.

"It must, above all, believe in the capacity of its own people to learn from the past that they can gain in judgment in creating their own future.”

