Questions Loom for Dems in Opposing GOP on Health Care

Mitch McConnell insists that the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare isn't dead. And Democrats are taking him at his word.

As the Senate majority leader races against the clock to revise health care legislation before lawmakers leave for their July 4th recess, congressional Democrats and activists are ratcheting up pressure to keep consensus from forming on the GOP side.

As the minority in Washington, Democrats have few legislative tools at their disposal to save former President Obama's signature law. Their strategy depends on a caucus unified around withholding votes for legislation that would unravel the law and an energized base to badger moderate Republican senators into opposing the bill.

"The enormous [number] of people who are engaged in health care advocacy right now are totally politically attuned. They know the bill is not dead," Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org, told RCP.

It's a delicate situation for Democrats. The Affordable Care Act is in jeopardy and that uncertainty has exacerbated some of its problems. While the health insurance exchanges aren't collapsing everywhere, as Republicans and President Trump have argued, there is instability. If Republicans were to pass a large-scale replacement, doing so could make some Democrats regret that they missed opportunities over the years to repair it.

"You don't want to be in a position where you underestimate Senator McConnell's ability to bring Republicans on board, with all sorts of sweeteners or benefits for their home states," said Jim Manley, an aide to former Senate leader Harry Reid. "The only play Democrats have right now is full-throated opposition for this proposal. They need to kill it once and for all."

The politics appear to be in their favor. New polls released this week found the Senate bill to be as unpopular as the House version that narrowly passed in May. An NPR/PBS survey showed just 17 percent of Americans approve of it. More significantly, 68 percent of independents oppose it, and just 35 percent of Republicans support it. A Quinnipiac University poll found that just 16 percent of Americans support the bill. And when it comes to decreasing funding for Medicaid, just 24 percent of respondents support that proposal. Among Republicans, 53 percent oppose it while 39 percent are supportive.

Now, as Senate Republicans scramble to find a path forward on their legislation, Democrats are portraying themselves as ready to work across the aisle to fix Obamacare, imploring their Republican colleagues to drop the bill and start over. "Let's put this dangerous legislation aside so Republicans and Democrats can work together to improve access and lower the cost of health care," said Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to bring his party aboard.

"President Trump, I challenge you to invite us – all 100 of us, Republican and Democrat – to Blair House to discuss a new bipartisan way forward on health care in front of all the American people," the New York lawmaker said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Despite those collegial words, Schumer has kept his caucus united in opposing the Republican legislation — even Democrats from states that Trump won remain against it — and established barriers for starting bipartisan talks: Democrats have insisted they would work with Republicans only if the GOP abandons its efforts to repeal the Affordable Care act and drops proposed cuts to Medicaid and tax breaks for wealthy Americans.

On Capitol Hill, moderate Republicans concerned about the legislation, particularly the provisions that makes gradual cuts to federal Medicaid allotments, sounded open to a bipartisan process.

"We’ve got to make sure we fix Obamacare ... and that is really sort of the rallying, unifying cry," West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelly Moore Capito told CNN. "If for some reason it fails, I think … the floodgates would probably open to reach a bipartisan compromise."

But McConnell has been less receptive to bringing Democrats into the fold. Following a meeting with Trump at the White House Tuesday after delaying the vote, he used that very scenario as a threat to his unruly GOP colleagues.

“It’ll be dealt with in one of two ways: Either Republicans will agree and change the status quo, or the markets will continue to collapse, and we’ll have to sit down with Senator Schumer," McConnell told reporters outside the White House. "And my suspicion is that any negotiation with the Democrats would include none of the reforms that we would like to make.”

On the last point, McConnell's instincts seem correct. While Democrats haven't yet rallied around a set of official fixes to the law, their suggestions involve a greater federal role, which means expansions and spending that Republicans are eager to shrink. A bill put forth recently by Democratic Sens. Tom Carper of Delaware and Tim Kaine of Virginia, for example, would provide funding to states to improve enrollment in the health insurance marketplaces.

Zeke Emanuel, an architect of the ACA, told CBS News earlier this month that repealing the mandate for insurance is a non-starter. "You need everyone in the system. You can't just have the sick people in the system and healthy people waiting until they get sick before they buy insurance," he said.

What's more, Republicans and Democrats are at odds over which party excluded the other from bipartisan talks. Democrats argue that Republicans chose to proceed with Obamacare repeal through a budget reconciliation process that requires only a simple majority vote, a path intentionally designed to negate the need for support from the other side. Meanwhile, Republicans and the president have painted Democrats as obstructionist for not inserting themselves into policy discussions.

"It's unfortunate that Democrats have no interest in solving a problem that they created," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. "Republicans are committed to it. We recognize the urgency, we recognize that people are looking to us to find relief."

Trump and his staff have dismissed Democrats' invitation to talk as disingenuous.

"I don't think he's serious. He hasn't been serious," Trump said Wednesday in response to Schumer's speech. "Obamacare is such a disaster. And he wants to try and save something that's hurting a lot of people. It's hurting a lot of people."

Earlier this week, amid the internal GOP divisions, Trump again criticized the opposition party, tweeting: "Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!"

The president's rhetoric on the issue and his threats to let Obamacare collapse have instead energized Democrats. "That's an American president saying he wants to cause problems in the lives of Americans on purpose," Democrat Jason Kander, a former Senate candidate who remains visible in the party, told RCP. "This health care bill is all about politics for the GOP. They won elections for years campaigning on it and now they're in the position where they have this opportunity and could put politics aside and end up with improvements."

To keep the pressure on Republicans, Democratic activist groups like MoveOn.org and Indivisible are mobilizing supporters to take action, such as demonstrating at lawmakers' offices, "melting the phonelines" with constituent calls opposed to the bill, and protesting members of Congress at Fourth of July parades.

"I see no signs that Republicans are looking to broker a compromise," Galland said. She praised a group of Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. John Lewis, for livestreaming their chat about the health care bill on the steps of the Capitol. The event grew into an impromptu rally. Democrats also encouraged activists to former a ring around the Capitol Wednesday night to protest the legislation.

While they appear to be making headway in puncturing the GOP effort, Democrats could have strategic challenges in the longer term. If they are successful in preserving the existing health care law, it could expose divisions within the party about how to make changes going forward.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have been championing a single-payer plan, for example, which Republicans vehemently oppose. Sanders and others have ramped up their rhetoric, arguing that people will die under Trumpcare. Sanders headlined a Move.On.org bus tour through Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia — all states that Trump won — to protest the GOP legislation.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan told MSNBC he believed the party should embrace more populist elements and support single payer, or a Medicaid-for-all approach. "I believe if we make the argument ... it's a good jobs program if you expand health care to everybody," he said.

Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.