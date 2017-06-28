Repeal Vote Delay; Sentencing Reform; Defense Budget; SCOTUS Rules

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Five years ago today, a divided U.S. Supreme Court addressed the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The law, called Obamacare even before it took effect, had been signed on March 23, 2010.

From the start, there were problems with the sweeping new statute. For starters, the Department of Health and Human Services’ rollout of government-backed health “exchanges” was bedeviled by technical glitches. President Obama’s assertion that if Americans were happy with their existing medical insurance and doctors they could keep them quickly proved to be untrue. Health-care premiums began rising and because of the numerous restrictions on insurance companies -- coupled with myriad requirements the government insisted be in every coverage plan -- the non-profit exchanges struggled from the start. Some have failed. Last month, industry giant Aetna, forecasting 2017 losses of $200 million, said it is pulling out of the Obamacare exchanges.

But those growing pains didn’t form a constitutional basis for Republican state officials to challenge the law. The primary federalism-related issues were: (a) whether the federal government could, as the ACA mandated, pull all Medicaid funding from states that didn’t expand Medicaid; and (b) whether the law went too far in mandating that all American citizens purchase health care insurance.

Faithful readers of this note know how the high court ruled, but I'll make an observation about that decision in a moment.

In the run-up to the Supreme Court’s June 28, 2012 ruling in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius and Department of Health and Human Services v. Florida, great pressure was brought to bear on the court -- from people you’d expect to know better.

In a sharply partisan floor speech, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy termed the legal challenge to the law “ideological” and hinted that Democrats would respond to an adverse ruling by verbally undercutting the legitimacy of the court itself. Referring to Chief Justice John Roberts, Leahy added, “I trust that he will be a chief justice for all of us and that he has a strong institutional sense of the proper role of the judicial branch.”

President Obama went further. In an April 2, 2012 Rose Garden press conference, Obama said, “Ultimately, I’m confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented, extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected Congress.”

“I’d just remind conservative commentators,” the president added, “that for years what we’ve heard is, the biggest problem on the bench was judicial activism or a lack of judicial restraint -- that an unelected group of people would somehow overturn a duly constituted and passed law.”

The “strong majority” line was a stretch: The ACA passed on a virtually party-line vote, and Democrats had paid for it dearly in the 2010 midterm elections. As for the president’s larger point, even some liberal commenters who ardently supported Obamacare found this “unelected group of people” line disquieting. In a country where so many people are losing faith in governmental institutions, it seemed unwise to undermine the Supreme Court in this way.

Perhaps the Democrats’ gambit worked, however.

The decision released five years ago today was something of a surprise to most observers. Although the court found that the government could not use the ACA to penalize states that didn’t expand Medicaid, it also ruled 5-4 that the mandate did not violate the Constitution’s commerce clause.

Not only was John Roberts the deciding vote, he wrote the majority opinion. Now it was conservatives who went haywire. Roberts, they said, had switched sides. He had caved. One conservative legal commentator compared it to “a disturbance in the Force.”

“Star Wars” analogies aside, Obamacare was spared, at least for the time being. Did Roberts use creative legal theories to preserve the high court’s standing in the public square? If so, it can be argued that this is a laudable goal.

But the public can also be fickle. After Republicans vowing to repeal Obamacare took over the House, Senate, and White House, the self-same GOPers are finding that passing a bill that may eventually take health insurance away from 20 million Americans isn’t that easy. Also, polls now show that a majority of Americans now say they like Obamacare. Who ever said governing was easy?

