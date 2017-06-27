Hacking Threat Worries Election Officials as Midterms Loom

Russia will be back, but will the U.S government be ready?

It has been well established by this point that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including by hacking into the Democratic National Committee and two state elections databases. Many lawmakers and experts agree it will happen again, during the 2018 midterm elections and beyond. Roughly seven months after Election Day, however, it’s less clear what anyone will do about it — and even those lawmakers with the power to act fear that this time will be no different.

The issue has so far suffered from lackluster leadership under two successive presidents. President Obama decided not to vocally address the issue during the election, out of concern that political motivations might be assigned to his actions. In tweets last week and Monday, President Trump criticized Obama for that approach after the Washington Post reported on it in detail — even as Trump himself continues to dismiss the threat posed by Russian interference.

“It's all a big Dem HOAX!” Trump tweeted last week.

Even Republicans who don’t believe a word of that do wish Democrats and the media would pay less attention to how the 2016 election was lost—and accept the legitimacy of the current administration. Still, members of both political parties have repeatedly sounded the alarm, warning in statements and committee hearings that Russia’s interference last year was likely a prelude to future mischief, perhaps of even greater magnitude and audacity.

In parallel hearings Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the House and Senate intelligence committees considered what cybersecurity measures might stave off the threat. But the dominant theme among the panels was of worry, rather than confidence in the current system to confront future attempts at interference.

“I’m deeply concerned that if we do not work in lockstep with the states to secure our elections, we could be here in two or four years talking about a much worse crisis,” said the Senate committee’s chairman, Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican.

At the heart of this puzzle is nothing less than the constitutional separation of powers: By design, the federal government has little control over elections processes — and, by extension, lacks a deep understanding of them. Both factors have complicated federal officials’ efforts to engage with state and local elections authorities, as an important midterm election looms on the horizon.

“The time it has taken to educate [the Department of Homeland Security] on state and local elections ... has been a drain on limited resources, which should be invested in strengthening election security,” Connie Lawson, Indiana secretary of state and the president-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State, told the Senate panel last week.

The knowledge of elections nitty-gritty by DHS was “somewhat rudimentary,” agreed Michael Haas, Midwest regional representative for the National Association of State Election Directors.

DHS rushed to get up to speed beginning in summer 2016, when interference “became a front-burner item” for then-Secretary Jeh Johnson, he told the House panel last week. From August through October, the department hosted three conference calls with top elections officials from every state and offered its cybersecurity assistance.

All told, election-related systems in 21 states were targeted during the election, a DHS official confirmed during the Senate hearing.

In January, as one of his final acts as head of the DHS, Johnson designated election infrastructure as “critical infrastructure” — affording states greater federal resources to secure their voting machines and registration systems, should they request it. But his decision took some state officials by surprise.

“We actually held a call with Secretary Johnson the day before ... and the decision to move forward with the designation was never mentioned,” Lawson said. She urged the Senate panel to consider reversing course, citing “serious questions ... about the actual benefits of the designation.”

These reservations highlight the unique challenge facing the federal government in hoping to improve a system it doesn’t oversee. In his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, Johnson encouraged minimum federal standards for states to meet, perhaps with federal grants as an incentive.

DHS has also been working to provide security clearances for secretaries of state and elections directors, to give them access to classified information that might help them identify threats.

But these efforts have suffered without a strong push from the top. “We really need a national leader to take on this issue,” Johnson said.

President Trump has shown little interest in seizing this mantle. As he prepared to take office in January, Trump announced a plan to name a team to recommend next steps: “My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!” he tweeted on Jan. 13.

There is no sign that a plan was ever completed or turned over to the president. Trump did sign an executive order last month aiming to bolster cybersecurity among federal agencies; however, that order did not even begin to address any potential vulnerabilities exposed during the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the president has continued to frame the issue publicly as a political strategy by Democrats to undermine his legitimacy in office. Far from chiding Russia, he invited the country’s foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S. into the Oval Office for a private meeting last month.

As the midterm elections creep ever closer, meanwhile, it is unclear whether campaigns and political committees will be prepared. DNC Chairman Tom Perez, when he was a candidate for that position, announced his intention to name a chief cybersecurity officer reporting directly to the chairman, and with a full team working under him.

“The cyberattacks on the DNC must never happen again,” Perez said in a statement at the time. “In order to prevent future hacks, we must close the front door and all 57 windows in order to ensure that our data is protected and that all bad actors -- including but not limited to foreign governments -- are kept out of the DNC.”

It is not clear that this position has been created, however. The DNC is currently searching for a chief technology officer, who would manage a chief information security officer, among others. A DNC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The RNC, although not a target in 2016, is also taking a fresh look at its cybersecurity, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told RealClearPolitics recently, without offering much detail.

“We have the same concerns that the Democratic Party does, and we’re going to do things to ensure safety in our emails and our servers,” said McDaniel. “But that’s an ongoing process, and I don’t think anybody can say they’re 100 percent sure it won’t happen.”

A key component, she said, would be to educate staff not to open emails that might be malicious. “This is just something that’s a part of a new reality in our country.”

It might not be a reality that states and the federal government are ready to meet, however. With hundreds of independent campaigns and decentralized elections, the task of securing the whole American elections process looms as a daunting, perhaps insurmountable task.

Last week, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s members were not hearing a lot from their panel of witnesses to reassure them that it could be done by 2018. Questioning one DHS official, Sen. Angus King, a Maine Independent, warned, “Shame on us if we’re not prepared.”

“I would urge you to put some urgency on this,” said King. “We have another election in 18 months.”