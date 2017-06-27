Cotton's Silence; Election Hacking; Trump's Energy Plan; Cubs Draw a Crowd

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Last night, Washington’s baseball team was defeated, 5-4, by the defending major league champion Chicago Cubs. Until last autumn, it had been 108 years since anyone would link the words “World Series champs” and “Chicago Cubs” in the same sentence -- except in fiction -- but on Monday night the Cubbies showed the grit that suggests they will be formidable again in October despite their slow start in 2017.

Nationals Park had a lot Chicago supporters in the stands, and will again tonight when the four-game series resumes. They are loud and some would say obnoxious. But let’s be honest: They paid their dues and earned their stripes.

For years, Cubs fans were pitied by other teams’ followers. They were lovable losers with various traditions -- such as tossing back home runs hit by visiting teams in Wrigley Field -- that only underscored the team’s historic futility. If you think about it, until 2016, Wrigley had never hosted a champion. But what a park, and what a rich history.

On this date in 1930, a record-setting crowd of 51,556 jammed into the old yard, the largest crowd there ever. Were they there to see Cubs centerfielder Hack Wilson, who was having a historic year? Or was it something else that drew such a huge crowd that Friday afternoon?

House Repeal Bill Critic Cotton Mum on Senate Version. James Arkin explores the conservative senator’s silence on the newly unveiled health care legislation.

CBO: 22 Million Could Lose Insurance Under Senate Plan. James lays out the details.

Hacking Threat Worries Elections Officials as Midterms Loom. Rebecca Berg has the story.

Perry: Trump Is Revving Up U.S. Energy Potential. Alexis Simendinger reports on the White House “energy week” messaging strategy.

Trump Needed a Honeymoon. Anneke E. Green argues that critics haven’t cut the president the usual slack, to the detriment of all, as he’s transitioned from businessman to commander-in-chief.

Let Consumers Repeal Obamacare. Robert L. Pollock offers lawmakers a proposal he asserts will lower health insurance premiums quickly.

Fancy Names for Left-Wing Anti-Semitism. Charles Lipson weighs in on the banning of Star of David banners at Chicago’s Gay Pride activities this weekend.

Why Trump Is Earning Latino Support. Steve Cortes asserts that Hispanic voters agree with the president that immigration enforcement as too lax instead of too stringent.

Pentagon Seeks to Capitalize on Commercial Space Boom. In RealClearDefense, Sandra Erwin spotlights DoD efforts to work with space start-ups on projects that have potential applicability in national security.

Macron’s New Republic of Virtue. In RealClearWorld, Robert Zaretsky writes that the young French president’s ideas and ideals bear troubling resemblance to those of Maximilien Robespierre.

Republicans Need to Get Serious About Taxes Again. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that warring sides within the GOP miss on the tax cuts that would be most effective economically -- and politically.

Navajo Nation Infrastructure Should Be a Priority. In RealClearPolicy, Russell Begaye urges the Trump administration to include the Navajo Nation in its infrastructure plans.

Is Caffeine Linked to Male Infertility? RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy examines a study that sought to find out.

The Plan to Save Endangered Caribbean Reefs. RealClearLife offers a look at how scientists are using cutting-edge techniques to stave off extinction of coral in the warming sea.

June 27, 1930 was “Ladies Night” at Wrigley Field, although it wasn’t really a night game, as baseball under the lights wouldn’t come for another 58 years to Chicago’s North Side.

Hack Wilson might have been part of the attraction, but there was more than that: Women were allowed in the ballpark for free, and during the Great Depression that wasn’t nothing.

As for Wilson, the Cubs star was in the middle of a historic year in which he would hit .356, with 105 walks. He had 56 home runs that year with 35 doubles and six triples -- and an astonishing 191 runs batted in, still a major league record.

On this night, the Brooklyn Robins, as they were known then, pitched Wilson very carefully. He went 0 for 3, with two walks. But all was not lost. The home team won, 7-5, on Kiki Cuyler’s two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning.

I’m not saying that 51,556 Cubs faithful who attended that day were “an emotional wreck” or that they were “in a glass case of emotions.” I’m just saying that I imagine most of them went home happy.

