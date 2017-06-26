Election Meddling; the Cop Conundrum; Conservative Divide; JFK in Berlin

Good morning, it’s Monday, June 26, 2017. Fifty-four years ago today, John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin where he delivered one of the most stirring presidential addresses of the 20th century. I wrote about the “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech five years ago, which only underscores why studying history is not a static pursuit: In 2012, the Oval Office was not occupied by a man who was elected president while promising to build a wall on the U.S. southern border.

In fairness, the “big beautiful wall” Donald Trump promised is not intended to keep Americans from fleeing the country -- in contrast to the Berlin Wall, which was built to force people to remain inside a totalitarian state. This point was made explicitly by President Kennedy on June 26, 1963 and again by President Reagan on a Berlin trip 24 years later.

I only mean that presidential talk about building -- or tearing down -- walls evokes British historian C.V. Wedgwood’s admonition that “history is written backward, but lived forward.”

We didn’t know on June 26, 1963 that John F. Kennedy had less than five months to live; that Ronald Reagan would become governor of California and a two-term president of the United States; that the Berlin Wall would indeed come down and that the Iron Curtain itself would fall. We certainly never foresaw Donald Trump coming -- at least I didn’t -- and who could have imagined during the Cold War that a 21st century U.S. president would be investigated for being too cozy with a Russian leader?

But I digress. I'll revisit JFK's famous Berlin speech in a moment.

En route to Berlin’s city hall, President Kennedy’s motorcade made two stops that allowed him to look over the Berlin Wall into the gray abyss that constituted Soviet-era East Germany. Although East Berliners had been ordered to stay off the streets, in one apartment building three women had thrown open their windows and waved handkerchiefs at the dashing American president.

“Isn’t that dangerous?” Kennedy asked Gen. James H. Polk, the U.S. military commander in West Berlin.

“Yes, it is,” Polk replied

In the car, the president showed the general the prepared remarks written for him. Both men agreed the draft was too flat for the occasion -- “terrible” is the word Polk used later -- and Kennedy began rewriting the speech in his head as they inched through the packed streets of West Berlin.

Hugh Sidey, White House correspondent for Time magazine, was watching Kennedy’s face as the president descended from the platform that allowed him to peer into East Germany. “He looks,” Sidey observed, “like a man who just glimpsed Hell.”

For Americans, these were evocative images. No less a personage than the president of the United States could see for himself what the U.S.-led Berlin Airlift had accomplished. Now, that same president was discarding his speechwriters’ cautious approach so he could rise to the historic occasion.

“There are many people in the world who really don’t understand -- or say they don’t -- what is the great issue between the free world and the communist world,” Kennedy proclaimed. “Let them come to Berlin!”

“There are some who say that communism is the wave of the future,” he continued. “Let them come to Berlin!”

“And there are some who say, in Europe and elsewhere, ‘We can work with the communists.’ Let them come to Berlin! And there are even a few who say that it is true that communism is an evil system, but it permits us to make economic progress. Lass' sie nach Berlin kommen! Let them come to Berlin!”

Less than two decades earlier, American armies had marched through western Germany. Back home in more recent times, President Kennedy had been forced to muster federal troops to ensure that African-American children could attend public schools. His West German audience was aware of these hard truths, but on this date in 1963, it seemed that hope itself was at hand.

“Freedom has many difficulties and democracy is not perfect,” Kennedy intoned. “But we have never had to put a wall up to keep our people in, to prevent them from leaving us.”

The president vowed that American military forces would return, if necessary, to feed and protect West Berliners and he predicted correctly that one day the hated wall would come down. These assurances were met with thunderous applause and a spontaneous chant: “Ken-ne-dy! Ken-ne-dy!”

On a plane to Ireland later that day, Kennedy told aide Theodore Sorensen, “We’ll never have another day like this one, as long as we live.”

