Pelosi Insists She Won't Step Down as Leader

Nancy Pelosi insists she isn't going anywhere.

Responding to calls by some in her Democratic caucus for new leadership in the wake of four special election losses, the House minority leader said she won't be pressured into stepping down from her post.

"I love the arena. I thrive on competition," Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday. "My decision to stay is not up to them," she said of her critics, noting that she welcomed and respected "the ambition that exists in my caucus" and members who are "having fun on TV."

Pelosi dismissed concerns that she will be an albatross on members of her party in the 2018 midterms, arguing that she is a prolific fundraiser for Democrats, a savvy strategist and a "master legislator" who has kept her conference unified. Her virtues, she insisted, outweigh the way in which Republicans have successfully made her a political pariah.

"I think I’m worth the trouble," Pelosi said.

The party leader's defense comes as some younger members of her caucus have voiced concerns about the Democratic brand and appeal with Pelosi at the helm. In Tuesday's special election in Georgia, Republicans consistently tied Democrat Jon Ossoff to the national party. Over the past several election cycles, GOP operatives have used Pelosi as a foil, and as a proxy for a liberal agenda. Critics within Democratic circles fear these tactics will continue to weigh down candidates.

"Nancy Pelosi was a great speaker. She is a great leader. But her time has come and gone," Rep. Kathleen Rice told MSNBC on Thursday morning. "There comes a time in every leader’s life that they have to know it’s time to leave and usher in the next generation of leaders."

The New York lawmaker criticized the silver lining portrayed by Democratic leadership: that candidates in special elections have gained ground since 2016 by cutting into their loss margins. "But we're still losing. ... When are we going to wake up?" Rice said. "I want to win. It is not fun being in Washington when you’re in the minority."

That fact of life is on display this week as Republican legislation to unravel much of Obamacare was unveiled in the Senate, with Democrats virtually helpless to prevent its passage. They are left to depend upon divisions within the GOP to derail the bill.

Democrats had hoped a victory in Georgia would imperil the Republican agenda by putting members on edge about paying for risky legislation with their seats. Instead, the victory gave the majority party a sigh of relief, for now — and emboldened the president.

"I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay!" Trump tweeted on Thursday, the morning after he took something of a victory lap with a campaign event in Iowa.

Pelosi argued that Republicans would demonize any Democratic leader, whether it be her or someone else. "They always want to choose our leaders," she said. "And usually they go after the most effective leaders."

Still, some Democrats are concerned that Pelosi -- the first woman speaker of the House who led her party to victory on Obamacare, financial services reform, and other initiatives — carries more baggage than others, given her high name recognition.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents a district near Youngstown, challenged Pelosi for the minority leader post last year but lost. He has been leading the critique after the special elections, and said his Republican colleagues hope Pelosi stays at the helm.

"There's a reason why the Republicans are still using it. And when you hear Republicans talk in the gym or running around the House floor, they say, you know, ‘Just keep going the way you're going because we're still using this,’" Ryan told CNN Wednesday night, referring to the GOP's use of Pelosi as a bogeyman in its messaging.

"I had a member of Congress grab me tonight, ‘Please, tell me you're not going to get rid of Nancy Pelosi; please, tell me she's not going to retire’ because that's who I run against," he said. "She's less popular than Donald Trump in my district."

For her part, Pelosi argued that she and the Democratic leadership team have provided opportunities for the next generation of leaders and that younger members are involved in crafting party policy and messaging.

"When it comes to issues, we are united in our concerns. ... We have to communicate it to a broader audience," Pelosi said. "We have to have the strength of our economic argument and that’s really our power."