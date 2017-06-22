Dems' Dilemma; Centrists Needed; Softball Detente; 'Fearless Freddie'

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 22, 2017. On this date 101 years ago, U.S. Army Gen. John J. Pershing received an angry telegram from his superior officer. Pershing’s unit had been tasked with capturing Pancho Villa, which they had been unable to do, and the regiment had walked into a trap set by Villa loyalists and complicit Mexican government troops who were supposed to be helping the Americans.

“Why, in the name of God, did I hear nothing from you?” Gen. Frederick Funston demanded in his telegram. “The whole country has known for ten hours, from Mexican sources, that a considerable force from your command was apparently defeated yesterday with heavy losses at Carrizal. Who is responsible for what, on its face, seems to have been a terrible blunder?”

It wasn’t a blunder, actually. The losses were not heavy and in his defense Gen. Pershing had been double-crossed by Mexican President Venustiano Carranza. By now you’re wondering: How was it that John J. Pershing had a superior officer in 1916 -- when less than a year later, he would lead the American Expeditionary Forces to France? And who was Frederick Funston anyway?

It wasn't a blunder, actually. The losses were not heavy and in his defense Gen. Pershing had been double-crossed by Mexican President Venustiano Carranza. By now you're wondering: How was it that John J. Pershing had a superior officer in 1916 -- when less than a year later, he would lead the American Expeditionary Forces to France? And who was Frederick Funston anyway?

I'll explain in a moment, although I would note that a century ago, "Fearless Freddie" Funston was more famous in this country than "Black Jack" Pershing.

Frederick Funston was born in Ohio the year the Civil War ended and moved at age 4 with his family to Kansas, where his father, a Union Army veteran, became a personage of note in the prairie town of Iola, and eventually a U.S. congressman.

Growing up on his dad’s war stories imbued the slight Freddie (he stood 5-foot-5 and weighed 120 pounds) with a desire to try his hand at military life. Alas, he was rejected by West Point -- even father Funston couldn’t pull the requisite strings -- so he stayed home, attending the University of Kansas in Lawrence. It hardly held him back.

After college, inspired by his friend William Allen White, Funston tried his hand at newspapering, but he had an adventurer’s soul. Freddie hooked on with the Department of Agriculture, and parlayed his job there into explorations of California’s Death Valley, the Dakota Badlands, and Alaska’s Klondike territory. In 1896, when war broke out between Cuba and Spain, he went to the Caribbean and fought on the side of Cuba’s freedom fighters.

Returning to the United States, he was commissioned as a colonel in the storied Kansas 20th Infantry. The next action he saw was in the Philippines, although this time he wasn’t on the side of independence-seekers. Funston helped the U.S. Army quell the so-called Philippine Insurrection, winning the Medal of Honor in the process.

In 1906 he distinguished himself in a time of dire need stateside. As ranking officer at the Presidio, Funston commanded military forces lending assistance after the earthquake and fires that devastated San Francisco.

Fearless Freddie was colorful and controversial. He also had a Forrest Gump-style knack for interacting with the great men of his time. In the skirmishes along the U.S.-Mexico border, he fought with Pershing, George Patton, and Douglas MacArthur. He was needled in print by Mark Twain, tangled with Theodore Roosevelt (who preferred Pershing), and earned the confidence of Woodrow Wilson, who favored Funston as the general to lead the American Expeditionary Force into France.

It was not to be. On February 19, 1917, while sitting in the lobby of a San Antonio hotel, Frederick Funston died of a sudden heart attack. He was only 51 years old. Wilson took the news hard, and Freddie’s old pal William Allen White eulogized him as “one of the most colorful figures in the American army from the day of Washington on down.”

