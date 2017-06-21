Georgia Takeaways; Jim Risch; Health Care Secrecy; Vexed by France

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Fifty-four years today, Charles de Gaulle’s government shocked France’s allies -- most notably the United States -- by announcing that it was withdrawing the French navy from the NATO fleet.

“Why is de Gaulle screwing us?” John F. Kennedy complained to White House aides. “What does he want?”

These are questions that American presidents have asked themselves about the French government down through the years. It also happened five years ago (when I first wrote about Kennedy and de Gaulle) as France surprised the U.S. again by announcing a unilateral, earlier-than-planned pullout from Afghanistan.

I’ll have more on Franco-American relations in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Special Elections. Sean Trende has this analysis of last night’s results in Georgia and South Carolina.

Behind Risch’s Defense of Trump in Senate Russia Probe. James Arkin profiles the Idaho senator who caught the public’s eye during the intelligence committee’s grilling of James Comey.

Senate Dems: GOP Health Bill Secretive, in Contrast to Obamacare. The partisan rift over the signature issue seemed deeper than ever Tuesday, Ford Carson writes in RealClearHealth.

Pentagon Nominee Grilled on Ukraine, Conflicts of Interest. Sandra I. Erwin recaps yesterday’s confirmation hearing for a former Boeing executive tapped to serve as deputy secretary of defense.

The United States Has No Fiscal Space Left. In RealClearPolicy, John Merrifield and Barry Poulson make a case for fiscal policies aimed at restoring balanced budgets.

Trump Tried to Strong-Arm Ford, and It Moved Jobs to China. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek accuses the president of substituting bluster and bullying for recognition of market economics.

Can Renewables and Nuclear Co-exist in a Clean Energy Future? In RealClearEnergy, Steve Kerekes addresses environmentalists’ dilemma.

Top 10 NBA Mock Draft. Jack Beaman compiled this list in RealClearSports.

* * *

NATO was a post-World War II organization designed to protect Europe from Soviet aggression, not serve as a point of irritation between the United States and its allies -- and France was a founding member.

John F. Kennedy’s elder brother had died helping liberate France from the Nazis, which Charles de Gaulle knew. Like millions of other Americans who’d lost loved ones in World War II, JFK found de Gaulle’s intransigence over NATO maddening -- and ungrateful in the extreme.

But gratitude is a human emotion that works best as a temporary condition. It’s not meant to be permanent, and expectations of eternal gratitude can breed resentment.

Nor was de Gaulle merely being prideful. He was a national leader of a proud people trying to make sense of the scourge it had experienced twice in two generations: namely, the horrors of total war. What de Gaulle wanted was a strong and independent France. Napoleon had fantasized about a united Europe. But so had Hitler, and the French president was trenchantly opposed to efforts by the United States and Great Britain -- “the Anglo Saxons” is what he called the two English-speaking allies -- to forge international organizations that would leave his nation dependent on the war-making whims of others, particularly in a world suddenly armed with nuclear weapons.

President Kennedy understood this, and it frustrated him partly because its logic was so inexorable -- and so immune to empty blandishments or the charm offensives for which JFK and his lovely young wife were so famous. The American couple, particularly the first lady, had certainly enchanted the French, including their president, on their visit to Paris in 1961, but de Gaulle was still de Gaulle.

At a Jan. 22, 1963, National Security Council meeting (related by Richard Reeves in “President Kennedy: Profile of Power”), JKF made it clear that he understood how difficult diplomacy would prove to be in the nuclear era.

“De Gaulle is there and we have to live with it,” he told his national security team. “It is our interest to strengthen Europe [as a] concept, and de Gaulle is opposed to this. By strengthening the multilateral concept, it strengthens NATO and increases their dependence on us. This strengthens our influence in Europe and gives us the power to guide Europe and keep it strong.”

How does this historical lesson fit into the era of EU and “Brexit” -- and President Trump’s sudden withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate accord? In this last example, I suppose that

Donald Trump is playing the old de Gaulle role. How should Europe respond? Well, the words of President Kennedy can provide a useful guide. He suggested to his frustrated national security team that all nations are guided less by nostalgia or loyalty or emotion than by self-interest -- and that diplomatic success depends on divining policies that are of mutual self-interest.

“We have lost our economic power over these countries,” JFK also told his advisers. “Do not think Europeans will do anything for us even though we have done a lot for them. We hope we can tie this whole concept of aid to the safety of the United States. This is the reason we give aid. The test is whether it will serve the United States. Aid is not a good word. Perhaps we can describe it better as ‘mutual assistance.’”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com