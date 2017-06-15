Experts: Construction Industry Has Work But Needs Labor

Commercial construction is in high demand with widespread confidence in the industry’s potential for growth, according to a new economic indicator. Preparing the nearly 5.4 million Americans seeking to enter this field, however, is proving to be a key problem for employers and laborers alike.

These were just some of the topics discussed at a Washington event Thursday presented by RealClearPolitics, USG, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Titled “Building the U.S. Economy: The Construction Industry’s Role,” it included speakers from across the industry who addresses construction’s role as the “heartbeat” of American production.

“There’s confidence, but it’s subdued,” said Kiddar Capital President Todd Hitt, who described more than $200 million in construction work being turned away due to a lack of skilled labor. “The problems lie in how we’re going to fulfill.”

Rep. David McKinley (pictured), one of two engineers in Congress and one of only 15 members with a background in construction, agreed with the sentiment that “most Americans don’t understand the industry.” Pointing out that 95 percent of Americans own a car while only a fractional amount experience a kitchen addition, for example, the West Virginia Republican lamented the country’s fixation on the auto industry in general.

“Someone without a job isn’t going to buy a car,” he said, challenging the audience to think of how many jobs are created by a single construction site. McKinley argued that career and technical education, apprenticeships, and other STEM-based vocational training – not college – will create the results that President Trump and other proponents of improved infrastructure crave.

The rest of the panel, including Heffron President Colin Dunn, Georgetown University research analyst Andrew Hanson, and RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan, who moderated the event, focused much of their discussion on the education aspect. The current “high school to Harvard” mentality, Hanson said, eliminates from consideration the almost 30 million American jobs that do not require a master’s degree.

“Eighteen-to-nineteen-year-old kids don’t want to work with their hands,” said Dunn, citing what he called “Yellow Vest Syndrome”: “They want to sit behind a computer or play with their Xbox.” Dunn, a fourth-generation construction worker, emphasized the point that, in order to put his family name on a project, he expects perfection and requires the right people for the job.

To complicate matters further, the U.S. government, panelists asserted, continues to hamstring the industry both directly and indirectly with a 31 percent effective tax rate and a slew of burdensome regulatory requirements.

“Regulation is killing the little guy,” said Hitt following Dunn’s example of mandatory bike rack installation in places with few or no cyclists. Hanson also bemoaned the lack of “middle-skill” training in American schools that allow students to move immediately into the workforce.

The conversation ended with a review of the current condition of the construction industry, which, with an infrastructure-centric president in the White House, looks bright. It will take a concerted effort, though, to ensure success across the countless small companies that compete in the market.

“We are brightest and most innovative country on Earth,” said Hitt, who lamented the industry’s paradoxically slow adoption of improved technology and techniques. Among other things, he said, “we need to start matching skilled labor with jobs.”