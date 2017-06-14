Scalise Shooting; Virginia Primary; Mattis' War Plan; Rhapsody in Brew

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 14, 2017. This afternoon, in commemoration of Flag Day, the Washington Nationals will hand out patriotic tank tops to the first 15,000 fans 21 years of age or older who attend their home game against the Atlanta Braves.

This version of the Morning Note was nearly completed when a gunman in Northern Virginia opened fire on Republican congressmen practicing on an Alexandria baseball diamond. The annual game, which raises money for underprivileged children in Washington, D.C., is scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. My initial response was to not send the note this morning, but screw that. We need baseball now more than ever. Beer, too, if you ask me. Bipartisanship most of all.

This afternoon’s promotion is sponsored by Budweiser and is part of a larger thematic motif the Nationals brass has spotlighted the last couple of years in partnership with the White House Historical Association. Readers of this daily missive won’t be surprised that I’m charmed by the collaboration between these entities, which wed two of my loves: baseball and presidential history.

As for Budweiser, well, there's an interesting American saga. I'll explain in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Earlier this year, the conglomerate that owns Anheuser-Busch sponsored a compelling Super Bowl ad called “Born the Hard Way,” which depicted the arrival of Adolphus Busch in America and his ensuing partnership with Eberhard Anheuser. Directed by Chris Sargent, the evocative 60-second spot depicting the origins of Budweiser beer is compelling and politically charged. It was a pro-immigration morality tale appearing two weeks after the inauguration of a new president who had vowed to build a wall on the United States’ southern border to keep out unwanted migrants.

The ad took liberties with the facts -- this was marketing propaganda, not a news documentary -- but its basic outline was true: In the late 1850s, Adolphus Busch did emigrate from Europe and settle among the thriving German-American community in St. Louis.

I’ll deviate from the ad’s narrative to provide a little more objective history: Busch didn’t know how to make beer when he arrived on these shores, and never learned. He didn’t even really like beer -- he was a wine drinker himself -- but he was a born salesman. Good thing, too, because Eberhard Anheuser’s Bavarian-style beer wasn’t anything special, at least not at first. It was one of many beers brewed and sold in St. Louis then, almost all of them lagers.

The difference between lager and ale is interesting, but the subject of another note. Suffice it to say that the current craft beer revolution sweeping this country mostly involves ales. Yet Anheuser and Busch would have recognized that market: In the mid-19th century, all the brew-meisters in St. Louis were local operators.

Advances in science and marketing changed all that. The Anheuser-Busch company was an early adopter of beer pasteurization and bottling, mobile refrigeration, and vertical integration. Adolphus Busch also had the owner’s trust. He wasn’t just business partners with Eberhard Anheuser, he was his son-in-law. Adolphus and his brother Ulrich each married an Anheuser daughter in a double ceremony just as the Civil War was breaking out.

Adolphus enlisted in the Union Army and served his required three-month stint, avoiding the killing fields in the East -- and then went on to fulfill his fate.

Earlier this year, after viewing Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad, Slate magazine’s Sam Adams did a charming interview with William Knoedelseder, author of “Bitter Brew: The Rise and Fall of Anheuser-Busch and America's Kings of Beer.”

Adams asked Knoedelseder whether Adolphus Busch came to the United States to become a brewer.

“Adolphus wasn’t a brewer,” the author responded. “He came to find his fortune. But … the story of the Anheuser-Busch is the absolute success story of craft beer. When they started out, there was nothing but craft brewers. There was 40 of them in St. Louis. They made beer on their block, and they sold it as far as the wagon could carry the beer. And he became a global colossus. It’s an amazing American immigrant success story.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com