Sessions to Testify; 'Politics Is Everything'; Mattis Rips Congress; Intrepid Marguerite

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Tonight, at the National Press Club, RCP White House Correspondent Alexis Simendinger will be inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists’ Hall of Fame by the Washington, D.C., chapter of that august organization.

Alexis is in good company. Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten will be similarly honored, while the SPJ’s 2017 Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Lucy Dalglish, dean of the University of Maryland’s journalism school.

For journalists of a certain age, June 13 is a date that serves as a grim annual reminder that honest reporters are not the “enemies” of the American people. Quite the opposite. It was June 13, 1976 when Donald F. Bolles, a veteran investigative reporter for the Arizona Republic, died of injuries sustained in a car-bomb explosion 11 days earlier. He had been lured to the Hotel Clarendon in downtown Phoenix by a confidential source. Afterward he planned to cover a routine committee hearing at the state capitol, and take his wife to the movies to commemorate their eighth wedding anniversary. Instead, Don Bolles suffered fatal injuries from dynamite placed under his car. He was 47.

Speaking of journalism and anniversaries, on this date in 1950, the glamorous and tenacious Marguerite Higgins was en route to Japan and her latest date with destiny.

Speaking of journalism and anniversaries, on this date in 1950, the glamorous and tenacious Marguerite Higgins was en route to Japan and her latest date with destiny.

* * *

* * *

Born in Hong Kong to American parents, Marguerite Higgins moved with her family to the West Coast as a toddler. She attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she pledged a sorority, majored in French, and worked on the school newspaper. Graduating at age 20, she headed to New York in 1941, and was earning her master’s degree in journalism at Columbia when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

She persuaded the editors at the New York Herald Tribune to dispatch her to Europe and by 1945, when American forces liberated Dachau, Higgins was an embedded reporter with the U.S. Army. It was Higgins who announced to 30,000 Holocaust survivors that they were free. She wasn’t yet 25 years old.

Afterward, she stayed in occupied Europe, covered the Nuremberg trials, met and later married a dashing American Army officer 13 years her senior, William Evans Hall, who’d been a football and track star at West Point. In June of 1950, Marguerite was making her way to her latest assignment, in Japan. Tensions in that part of the world had been simmering since the end of the war in the Pacific -- and were about the boil over. Higgins described her arrival in Asia in her memoir:

“America had to decide at once whether to lend fighting support to its South Korean protégé or cede it outright,” she wrote. “This decision was still hanging fire two days later when my plane roared toward the heart of the Korean war zone under a flashing jet-fighter cover. The plane was headed for the besieged South Korean capital of Seoul to bring out the last of the American civilians. Four newspaper correspondents were the only passengers: Keyes Beech of the Chicago Daily News, Frank Gibney of Time, Burton Crane of the New York Times, and myself.

“We were about to become the only eyewitnesses to America’s entry into the battle for Korea. America began this battle unprepared. And today many hastily dug graves bear witness to the shocking price of underestimating the enemy.”

She covered the Korean War, sharing a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting, the first time a woman had been so honored for international reporting, although it took a personal order from Gen. Douglas MacArthur to keep the Army from sending her home.

She never slowed down, either, interviewing Nikita Khrushchev, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chiang Kai-shek, getting to know the Kennedys, and always following her instincts, which meant to head for the sound of gunfire. She is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, as is her husband -- although Marguerite was interred there first. In 1965, she went to Vietnam where she picked up a rare parasite, which would cut short her eventful life on January 3, 1966. She was only 45.

