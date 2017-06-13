Conservatives Should Love Trump - But Some Don't

Conservatives are frustrated about Donald Trump, but not for the reasons expected.

The expectation was that conservatives would be frustrated about Trump because Trump wouldn’t be conservative enough. There was nothing in Trump’s history or campaign for president to suggest that he was a principled, full-spectrum conservative.

In fact, just the opposite. Trump’s political philosophy seemed mercurial and opportunistic. The assumption was that he would be a rootless, transactional president.

That hasn’t been the case. I doubt that Trump has been reading Michael Oakeshott or Russell Kirk. But his administration has been stoutly, and astonishingly, conservative.

He's doing things conservatives should love

He has appointed unflinching conservatives to posts where most Republican presidents flinch, such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration. He is fulfilling his pledge to appoint conservative judges.

He has been fearless in rolling back the regulatory state, in cooperation with Republicans in Congress.

There is a tension in Trump’s foreign policy. He clearly still harbors the belief that the United States is overextended and other countries are free-loading. I think he’s right.

But most conservatives believe in maintaining the U.S. role as the guarantor of an international rules-based order, and Trump has appointed a national security and foreign policy team that sees the world that way as well.

Uncharacteristically, Trump has actually removed uncertainty regarding the domestic economy. Whether he and the GOP Congress can enact tax, health care or financial market reforms is unknown. But at least economic actors can believe that things won’t get worse during a Trump presidency on regulation and taxation. That’s an underappreciated big deal.

There is also tension in Trump’s trade policies, but the fear that he would be a bull in a china shop has abated.

Yet Trump keeps stepping on himself

From a conservative perspective, things couldn’t get better during the first five months of the president who succeeded Barack Obama. Except for one thing: Trump’s impulsive egoism keeps stepping on the good news and wasting political capital needed for the big lifts.

Trump is a continuous political soap opera. It’s tiring and exasperating.

Trump is mostly right about the forces aligned against him. But they are a declining influence in American politics. The country can be governed around them.

Imagine how the political world would be different if Trump had just done two things: shut down his Twitter account; and let the investigation of Russian interference in the election run its course.

All of which, from a conservative perspective raises the question: How do you save a presidency from the president?

That’s a pretty weird question to have to ponder.

Reach Robb at robert.robb@arizonarepublic.com.