Sessions to Testify in Follow-Up to Comey Hearing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the panel confirmed Monday, setting up a potentially riveting sequel to former FBI Director James Comey’s blockbuster hearing last week.

Sessions specifically requested that his hearing be public, said Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores, adding that the attorney general “believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions.”

The hearing will mark Sessions’ first comments since Comey hinted that Sessions was of interest to the FBI in its investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign, resulting in Sessions’ “inevitable” recusal from the case. In a classified session following Thursday’s public hearing, Comey reportedly discussed a potential third meeting between Sessions and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which Sessions has not disclosed.

A third meeting with the Russian ambassador “would subject Jeff Sessions to charges of perjury,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, told CNN last week.

According to Comey’s testimony, Sessions was also aware of some one-on-one meetings between the FBI director and the president, with Comey testifying that he on one occasion asked Sessions to ensure Comey was not left alone with the president.

All of these topics will likely come under further scrutiny when the former Alabama senator faces the intelligence committee, one Republican member of the panel, Sen. James Lankford, predicted Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We want to be able to get [Sessions’] side of it, get all the facts out there,” said Lankford. “We've had a lot of unnamed sources in the media come out and make statements about Jeff Sessions. It would be very good to get it directly from him.”

But, in contrast to Comey’s detailed account, it is unclear to what extent Sessions will be willing or able to answer the committee’s questions, with the possibility that he might invoke executive privilege on some key matters.

Indeed, the committee was just last week stonewalled by a panel of administration witnesses, including Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who drew a stern rebuke from Chairman Richard Burr. “At no time should you be in a position where you come to Congress without an answer,” the North Carolina Republican chided the witnesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday, “There are many unanswered and troubling questions, so the Attorney General needs to be forthcoming.”