The Veracity Question; Trump Supporters Unfazed; Reagan's Prophetic Words

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 9, 2017. James Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the government hasn’t fallen -- at least not yet.

In international affairs, the latest curveball tossed at the establishment by a restive democratic electorate was served by British voters yesterday. Were the unexpected U.K. election results a reaction to Donald Trump, terrorism, or Brexit?

Perhaps it’s a combination of all three, not to mention a fatigue with elites that seems to have set in everywhere in the world, with the possible exception of California. Certainly, hand-wringers on the telly (over there and here too) will now fret about the future of the “special relationship” between Brits and Yanks.

Thirty-five years ago today, another U.S. president who was often criticized by liberals over Russia was concluding a successful trip to London, where he knew he had a willing partner.

“Of course, there is always a very great welcome in Britain for a visit by our great ally and friend, the United States,” Margaret Thatcher said that morning at 10 Downing St. “But this visit has been something more than an ordinary welcome. It's been an extraordinarily warm welcome, which I think we must attribute to the way in which President Reagan has appealed to the hearts and minds of our people.”

Reagan thanked his counterpart profusely. “This has been a most important meeting for us and a very heartwarming experience every minute that we've been here,” he added. “And we leave strengthened with the knowledge that the great friendship and the great alliance that has existed for so long between our two peoples -- the United Kingdom and the United States -- remains and is, if anything, stronger than it has ever been.”

So, in the long run, we shouldn’t worry. As to the short run, I’ll have a word on that in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Ronald Reagan had the opposite problem as Donald Trump, at least when it came to Russia. Liberals in his day thought the Gipper was too hard on the Ruskies. Reagan believed he was simply telling the truth. The day before the Reagan-Thatcher lovefest at the prime minister’s residence, Reagan had spoken at Parliament, where he delivered one of the most momentous speeches of his presidency.

That’s not only my assessment, or even the judgment of Reagan’s best biographer. It’s the view of the Washington Post editorial board, rendered five years ago with three decades’ perspective.

The speech Reagan had delivered on June 8, 1982, the Post concluded, “stands as one of the greatest of his presidency and a milestone in the final years of the Cold War. At a time when the Soviet Union seemed to be a permanent, if foreboding, presence in the world, Reagan predicted that ‘the march of freedom and democracy’ would ‘leave Marxism-Leninism on the ash heap of history as it has left other tyrannies which stifle the freedom and muzzle the self-expression of the people.’”

The “ash heap of history” was a phrase originally employed by Leon Trotsky as the Russian Revolution was being waged, and it was an article of faith among Soviet leaders that it could be applied to the West as a whole. Reagan had a different idea, of course. According to Robert C. Rowland and John M. Jones, who wrote a book about Reagan’s London speech, the president personally inserted those words into the address.

“I believe we now live at a turning point,” Reagan declared at the Palace of Westminster. “In an ironic sense, Karl Marx was right. We are witnessing today a great revolutionary crisis.” But the crisis was not in the West, he asserted. Rather it was unfolding in “the home of Marxist-Leninism, the Soviet Union. It is the Soviet Union that runs against the tide of history by denying human freedom and human dignity to its citizens.”

Reagan described the USSR as a vast and violent social experiment so ill-conceived and dysfunctional that despite occupying one-fifth of the world’s arable land it could not even feed itself. “Overcentralized, with little or no incentives, year after year the Soviet system pours its best resource into the making of instruments of destruction,” he said.

This, Reagan believed, was not only indicative of an underlying dilemma with Soviet-style communism – it was the system’s Achilles’ heel.

On June 18, 1980, he had told Washington Post reporters and editors it “would be of great benefit to the United States if we started a [military] buildup” because the Soviets were too weak economically to compete in a true arms race -- and could be spent into oblivion; that is, they would come to the bargaining table instead. He was proven right.

