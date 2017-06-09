For Now, GOP Senators Stick With Trump

Dramatic testimony Thursday by former FBI Director James Comey presented one of the most high-profile tests yet of Republican support for President Trump. But, under that spotlight, the party’s firewall held, at least for now.

In a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that aired live on every major broadcast network and cable news channel, Comey recalled interactions with the president in which Trump asked for his loyalty and encouraged him to brake an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey also said he believed he “was fired because of the Russia investigation” that has targeted some people in the president’s orbit.

At the start of the meeting, Chairman Richard Burr touted the committee’s “bipartisan approach to what is a highly charged partisan issue.”

“We must keep these questions above politics and partisanship,” the North Carolina Republican said. “It's too important to be tainted by anyone trying to score political points.”

And, indeed, the hearing was civil and questions by most senators remained uncharacteristically focused. But Comey’s testimony did not appear to mark a substantial turning point for GOP lawmakers, many of whom posed questions to protect the president or cast doubt on Comey’s version of events.

If Trump had told Comey he wanted to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation, according to the former director’s testimony, Republicans on Thursday seemed ready to do their part in that regard.

The president’s private suggestion that Comey drop the investigation into Flynn seemed “like a light touch,” assessed Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wondered why the events described by Comey had not concerned him enough to trigger his resignation. Sen. John Cornyn, meanwhile, focused a share of his questions on Comey’s handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

And Sen. Marco Rubio wondered “why, of all the things in the investigation, the only thing never leaked is the fact the president was never personally under investigation, despite the fact that Democrats and Republicans and the leadership of Congress have known that for weeks?” Comey responded that he did not know why that was the case.

Rubio later rejected the idea that his questions were designed to protect the president, tweeting that he “didn't defend or attack anyone” during the hearing, but “asked questions directly from Comey[’s] written statement.”

To be sure, Rubio’s tack and similar questions by his GOP colleagues bore little resemblance to rhetoric from the president’s close allies in the administration and at the Republican National Committee, who sought throughout the day to impugn Comey’s character and cast him as a “showboat.” By contrast, Republican lawmakers received Comey with respect and gratitude for his service.

That divide within the party spoke volumes, suggesting congressional Republicans continue to deliberately keep the president at a safe distance, even while supporting him in principle.

“The president’s approach to Comey has been to personally attack and smear him. Republicans on the Hill are going nowhere near that line of attack at this point,” said Ryan Williams, a GOP strategist. “Some are trying to offer explanations for his actions, and that’s a fairly soft defense of the president.”

And many of those Republicans raised concerns with the president’s actions even as they doubted the weight of Comey’s testimony.

“Did the president behave inappropriately? Yes, absolutely,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters following Thursday’s testimony. “If being rude, and crude, and a bull in a china shop were a crime, he’d be guilty. But it’s not.”

But if Comey’s revelations regarding the president’s actions have given some Republicans pause, most have not considered them reason to stop supporting Trump. Part of the calculation is political: Prior to Comey’s testimony, Gallup polling showed 82 percent of Republican voters approve of the president’s performance. Another part is more abstract.

“I think at this moment there’s no reason to question what the president said is what happened,” explained Sen. Roy Blunt. Presented with discrepancies between the president’s version of events and Comey’s sworn testimony, the Missouri Republican reasoned that “how either man sees them in retrospect doesn’t mean that the other man is wrong, and it doesn’t mean ... that you should automatically think the president somehow can’t do his job.”

“The president got elected,” Blunt added, “whether people like that or not.”

Many GOP lawmakers continue to make no secret of the fact that the president was not their first choice to be the party’s nominee. Trump’s lack of experience in government, McCain reminded reporters Thursday, was “why I was never for him.”

But they also recognize that they have few good practical options before them, except to let the existing investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee and special counsel Robert Mueller play out — and to downplay the administration’s unfolding scandal in the meantime, in hopes of pursuing legislative goals.

“In normal times, a former FBI director calling a sitting president a ‘liar’ would be an earthquake that would have tremendous ramifications,” said Williams. “But we’re in a very polarized society, and each side is predictably retreating to their corners.”