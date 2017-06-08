Comey Details 9 Trump Contacts on Eve of Hearing

James Comey will confirm Thursday that he reassured President Trump he was not a target earlier this year in any FBI investigation, but will testify the president asked him less than a month after his inauguration and a day after dismissing Michael Flynn to “drop” an FBI probe tied to the former White House national security adviser.

Detailed written recollections prepared by the former FBI director, fired by the president on May 9, will shape congressional questioning Thursday about whether the president sought to obstruct justice or interfere with an ongoing federal investigation involving Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly denied business or personal ties to Russia, and asserted in writing that Comey told him three times that he was not a focus of the government’s probe. Trump has said he dismissed the former FBI director, who began a 10-year term in 2013, because of what he assessed as poor performance at the bureau’s helm. He said he jettisoned Flynn because the former director of defense intelligence lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian officials about U.S. sanctions imposed by the Obama administration.

The president returned to the White House Wednesday following an event in Ohio but ignored shouted questions from reporters about Comey’s prepared testimony. Aboard Air Force One during the flight to Washington, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred questions to the president’s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

Kasowitz, in a written statement, said, “The president feels completely and totally vindicated,” noting the former FBI director “finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president was not under investigation in any Russian probe.”

The attorney did not address any other information included in Comey’s seven-page statement.

Comey’s account, submitted to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sets up a dramatic he-said-he-said teleplay in which a president’s actions and motives are open to interpretation in the absence of additional corroborating evidence.

Much of the drama leading to Thursday’s hearing has been stoked by Trump himself, who has been candid in interviews and on Twitter about his frustrations with suspicions that his campaign advisers or associates joined forces with Moscow to try to sway the election results. He has denied any such interference and accused Democrats of exploiting the Russia controversy for political gain and to undermine confidence in his presidency.

In his testimony, Comey quotes from several one-on-one conversations he says were initiated by Trump in which the president expressed his frustrations. The former director’s testimony, drawn from notes he created immediately after his encounters with Trump, include dates, settings, details about what he witnessed, and descriptions of his own interpretations -- and in some cases confusion -- about the president’s remarks and actions.

“He described the Russia investigation as `a cloud’ that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country,” Comey recalls Trump telling him during a March 30 phone conversation. “He asked what we could do to `lift the cloud.’ I responded that we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could … He … re-emphasized the problems this was causing him.”

The former director recalls that Trump dismissed other officials and White House aides in order to speak with him alone in the Oval Office. “I want to talk about Mike Flynn,” Comey said the president told him Feb. 14, the day after jettisoning the embattled general who had advised Trump on foreign policy throughout his unconventional campaign.

“He is a good guy and has been through a lot,” the president said, according to Comey. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Comey recalls agreeing with Trump that Flynn was a “good guy,” while not assenting that he would halt the FBI’s probe into Flynn’s actions.

The former director said he immediately prepared an “unclassified memo of the conversation about Flynn and discussed the matter with senior FBI leadership,” but did not raise it with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, even when he later asked Sessions to “prevent any further direct communication between the president and me,” because it jeopardized the essence of FBI independence.

Republican lawmakers have already signaled their skepticism that Comey perceived interference by Trump with an FBI investigation but never broached his concerns beyond the walls of the FBI. Comey’s explanation is that the “FBI leadership team” sat on the information about the president’s requests because “there was nothing available to corroborate my account” and the FBI’s investigation otherwise “moved ahead at full speed.”

Comey’s description of his memo as “unclassified” appeared to be a signal to lawmakers that he expects his notes to be requested or subpoenaed as part of the FBI’s ongoing probe, the concurrent investigation conducted by the team assembled by Justice Department-appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller (named in the wake of Comey’s dismissal), and by relevant congressional oversight committees.

Comey’s testimony includes dozens of threads of information that lawmakers are likely to pursue during questioning.

How did Comey interpret Trump’s insistence that he needed “honest loyalty” from the FBI director?

Because Comey thought it unusual to have nine one-on-one conversations with Trump over four months, after which he created written accounts of their exchanges, did he believe the president was somehow doing the same? Trump tweeted a veiled threat on May 12 to Comey about possible “tapes” of their conversations; did the former director fear Trump was surreptitiously recording conversations as backup for “some sort of patronage relationship”?

If Comey and justice officials were hesitant in late March to publicly state that Trump was not a target of an investigation because that status could “change,” as the former director suggested in his testimony was theoretically possible, is the president a federal target now?

What did Comey, who supervised the bureau’s ongoing probe, believe the president meant when he referenced “satellite” associates who he appeared to concede might have done something wrong in the context of Russia and the campaign?

Trump’s appraisals of Flynn’s actions, his comments about former campaign advisers, and his explanations about what took place before he fired Comey have not been consistent across written statements, during his news media interviews and press conferences, in tweets, and in explanations offered by Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and by Sean Spicer, the president’s press secretary.

Sorting out the president’s motivations and meaning before untangling potential legal jeopardy could take years -- much longer than it has taken for Trump’s political vulnerabilities to be dissected, accompanied by casual references by detractors and analysts to risks of impeachment.

The president’s core supporters continue to have confidence in Trump, according to recent polling, but 55 percent of Americans say they disapprove of the job he’s doing, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

The president is being buffeted by critics abroad and is struggling to move his policy agenda through Congress. He is slow to fill vacancies in the executive branch that would help him in governing and has turned to a long-time personal attorney from New York for advice in what could become a constitutional crisis. Trump has railed at members of his White House staff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the attorney general, the news media, and Democrats on Capitol Hill, whom he skewered as obstructionists during his remarks on Wednesday.

And it’s been only 137 days since his inauguration.