Intel Officials: No 'Pressure' Felt to Alter Russia Probe

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials refused to answer questions Wednesday about whether President Trump asked them to interfere in or push back on current Russian investigations, but said that they had felt no pressure to do so at any point.

Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, and Adm. Mike Rogers, the National Security Agency director, both said it was not appropriate to discuss their conversations with the president in an open hearing at the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election. Rogers declined to address any specifics regarding his conversations with Trump, but said he never felt pressure to do anything inappropriate or illegal.

“In the three-plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” Rogers said. “To the best of my recollection, during the same period of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.”

Coats said it was “not appropriate” to discuss his conversations with Trump, but said that he had “never felt pressured to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way to an ongoing investigation.”

But senators holding the hearing weren’t satisfied with those responses. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the panel, said their hesitation to respond in a public setting should be weighed against “the public’s absolute need to know. They’re wondering what’s going on.”

The hearing was ostensibly to discuss the potential reauthorization of a key portion of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act due to expire later this year. But many lawmakers on the panel focused instead on lingering questions and press reports related to the Russia probe, and reported attempts by Trump to ask officials to intervene or push back on the investigations.

It was scheduled the day before former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify before the same committee, where he will face questions stemming from media reports that Trump asked him to back off his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and that Comey kept contemporaneous notes of those conversations with Trump.

Comey’s testimony has been billed as a potential blockbuster moment in the multiple investigations into Russia’s role in the election and any potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The intelligence officials appearing Wednesday faced similar lines of inquiry, but the hearing gave little preview of how much information the committee will glean from Comey’s appearance.

When asked specifically by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio whether Trump asked them to influence an ongoing investigation, both Rogers and Coats declined to answer.

“I am willing to come before the committee and tell you what I know and what I don’t know,” Coats said. “What I’m not willing to do is to share what I think is confidential information that ought to be protected in an opening hearing. I’m not prepared to answer your question today.”

Rogers said simply that he stood by his earlier comment.

“I actually think if what is being said to the media is untrue, then it is unfair to the president of the United States,” Rubio said. “And if it is true, then it’s something the American people deserve to know and we as an oversight committee need to know in order to conduct our job.”

Despite repeatedly refusing to address their conversations with the president -- which have been the topic of multiple media reports -- both Coats and Rogers said it was their desire to answer the questions in a classified setting. But they also said it would require discussions with White House counsel to determine if executive privilege would be invoked to prevent them from discussing their interactions with Trump.

“I certainly hope that’s what happens. I believe that is the appropriate thing,” Rogers said of answering questions in a closed briefing. “But I do have to acknowledge, because of the sensitive nature and the executive privilege aspects of this, I need to be talking to the general counsel in the White House.” Coats echoed that assessment.

As the hearing progressed, Democratic senators grew increasingly frustrated with the administration officials’ lack of answers, leading to several acrimonious exchanges. After questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about his memo that was used by the administration as justification for firing Comey, Sen. Martin Heinrich interrupted Rosenstein’s answer and said, “You filibuster better than most of my colleagues.”

Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe declined to answer Heinrich’s questions or those from other senators that they said could fall under the purview of the special counsel appointed to oversee the Russia investigation.

Later, Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, pressed Rogers and Coats to provide legal justification for their refusal to answer questions about Trump.

Rogers told King he is not aware of an invocation of executive privilege preventing him from answering the questions, and King pressed him on why he wouldn’t respond.

“Because I feel it is inappropriate, senator,” Rogers replied.

“What you feel isn’t relevant, admiral,” King shot back.

“I am not satisfied with ‘I do not believe it’s appropriate’ or ‘I do not feel I should answer,’” King later told Coats. “I want to understand a legal basis. You swore that oath to tell us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth and today you are refusing to do so. What is the legal basis for your refusal to testify before this committee?”

Coats replied that he wasn’t sure he had a legal basis, but that he was “more than willing to sit before this committee during its investigative process in a closed session and answer your questions.”