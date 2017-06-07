Comey Hearing Sets Stage for Lawmaker Star Turns

When former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, the hearing will be a must-see-TV event carried live by every broadcast network and cable news channel.

But such a massive spotlight casts a wide beam, and the senators on the panel, who will pose questions and offer their own views of the unfolding controversy, could also make star turns.

Such was the case during the summer of 1973 for Sen. Howard Baker, the top Republican on the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities, who lit up the panel’s Watergate hearings with his memorable question: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

The phrase neatly summarized the unfolding scandal for a rapt nation glued to the reality television spectacle. For Baker, a former ally of President Nixon, the moment became a defining one: When he died in 2014, his famous line led many obituaries.

On Thursday, Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and ranking member Mark Warner might or might not write political history. But they will command perches on par with Baker’s in 1973, with the potential for such singular moments. The panel leaders will also be joined by the wider cast of characters the committee comprises, each with his or her own priorities and motives.

The public got a sneak peak of those dynamics during a separate hearing Wednesday that featured Dan Coats, director of National Intelligence; Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; and Adm. Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency.

Sen. John McCain, an ex officio member of the intelligence panel as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been one of the most vocal Republicans in pursuing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and will likely be an energetic questioner of Comey. On Wednesday, McCain suggested it was “Orwellian” that Coats would not confirm whether the president asked him to intervene in the FBI’s Russia investigation, although the Washington Post published such a report with great detail.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat on the committee, is seen as an ambitious young figure in her party who could harness a moment such as this one to raise her national profile. The venue suits Harris, a career prosecutor who previously served as California attorney general. “She treats these hearings like cases, cross-examining witnesses,” said one aide. “She doesn’t waste time with a lot of chitchat.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Harris sparred memorably with Rogers, whom she interrupted as he attempted to deflect her question; she then turned her fire on Rosenstein, before Burr cut her off. But Harris could be hampered by her lack of seniority, which dictates that longer-serving senators pose their questions first: By the time the first-year lawmaker is able to question the former FBI director, many of the most pressing questions will have already been asked.

Thursday’s hearing will present a test for the committee’s Democrats in general, who face partisan pressure to dent the president. They have so far taken divergent approaches to this objective, however. At one end of the spectrum is Sen. Ron Wyden, whose exchanges with witnesses regarding Russia have often turned heated — eliciting juicy sound bites from the Oregon lawmaker but few new answers. New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich, by contrast, has opted for a stealth bomber strategy, quietly asking pointed questions that spark some of the most telling responses or evasions.

But the panel’s Republicans might be in a more interesting -- and unpredictable -- spot. Sen. Tom Cotton, an ambitious upstart in the GOP, steered clear Wednesday of any controversial questions that might be seen as targeting the president. Tellingly, however, other Republicans did not shy from such conflict — signaling bipartisan concern likely to be on display again Thursday. Members of both parties also expressed strong displeasure with non-answers by the witnesses.

“I expect most members will stick to the facts and avoid turning the hearing into a partisan spectacle,” said Alex Conant, a former senior adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican on the committee who posed aggressive questions to Coats.

The importance of high-stakes televised hearing extends beyond the answers lawmakers are able to draw out of witnesses; often, these events can help to frame a complex issue or scandal for the public. As the House Judiciary Committee marched toward impeaching President Bill Clinton in late 1998, then-Rep. Lindsey Graham famously asked: “Is this Watergate or Peyton Place?” The words elevated Graham’s reputation, but they also captured the national mindset.

But a congressional hearing, however high-profile, is still a congressional hearing — a format not exactly engineered to spark drama or the country’s imagination. Gripping testimony is constantly at risk of being overpowered by a long-winded lawmaker or partisan misdirection.

During the Senate Whitewater hearings, Tennessee Democrat Jim Sasser mused that the committee “could save a lot of time here if we just excused the witnesses and let senators make their speeches." When a Senate special committee turned up nothing on the Clintons, the Washington Post concluded the proceedings were a far cry from Watergate: “No one broke party ranks this time. There was no Howard H. Baker Jr. asking someone of his own party what did he know and when did he know it.”

Baker never set out to buck his party during the Watergate hearings. "Some people are getting the idea that I'm trying to set myself up as the conscience of the nation," Baker told the Los Angeles Times during the summer of 1973; he dismissed that idea, explaining that he was merely following the facts wherever they led.

Burr and Warner have adopted that same motto this time around. On Thursday, however, the facts could lead them and their colleagues straight into the national spotlight.