As we survey the shattered, smoldering ruins of leftists’ dreams in the wake of Donald J Trump’s campaign of annihilation, it’s understandable if we pause for just a moment to appreciate exactly what has happened. We’ve talked and dreamed about this scenario for years, but now it’s happening right in front of our eyes. It’s beautiful, man. It’s like the jungle exploding in a fireball in “Apocalypse Now.” We love the smell of napalm in the morning. It smells like victory.