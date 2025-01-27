A Midwestern Battle for the DNC | RealClearPolitics

Chairing the DNC is considered one of the worst jobs in politics—particularly when Democrats do not control the White House. “The DNC Chairman Knows No One Is Happy. Neither Is He,” declared a 2019 New York Times headline about then-chair Tom Perez. It is a position where success earns little praise, but failure draws intense criticism (recall the Debbie Wasserman Schultz disaster during the bitter 2016 primary). As Democrats rebuild and regroup, Saturday’s DNC chair election is an early look at the direction of the party in 2025 and beyond.