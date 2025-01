My first reaction was hopeful: He was wearing a blue tie with red dots that came across as purplish. Purplish, not his usual brazen red. Ah, unity? Trump cares about appearances. He sends messages through appearances. He also didn’t use the term “American Carnage” in his Inaugural Address, which was nice. He opened and closed with optimism—a new golden age (and you can be part of it by purchasing Trump coins and crypto, on the website).