The Supreme Court Nailed Its Decision To Uphold TikTok Ban | RealClearPolitics

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court upheld a federal ban on TikTok, allowing the government to effectively shutter the social media app when the law takes effect on Sunday. The court rejected an argument, raised by the company and multiple “content creators,” that the ban violates the First Amendment by suppressing their freedom of speech and association. It ruled, unanimously, that Congress acted within its constitutional authority to prevent the Chinese government from accessing massive amounts of personal data that TikTok collects from Americans.