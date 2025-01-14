Lorien Foote on Federal Fugitives During the Civil War | RealClearPolitics

An illness that derailed my original life plan. As an undergraduate, I majored in Political Science, took Serbo-Croatian as my language, and wanted to work for the State Department. However, a mysterious illness during my junior year in college made me hesitant to travel overseas and unsure about my future. I returned to my hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, to get certified to teach high school while I figured things out. I had to take a graduate history seminar (it was on the Origins of World War I) as part of the certification process, and I loved it more than any class I had ever taken. I realized I wanted to be a historian.