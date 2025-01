In a fight between a good big man and a good little man, the good big man will generally prevail. In a straight-up shootout, a small female police officer is the equal of a large male predator. But police use their firearms rarely, and only as weapon of last resort, to stop a lethal threat or attacker. More regularly, their job, in a confrontation, is to subdue the suspect, and, if necessary, take him into custody. Here, the smaller, female officer is at some disadvantage.