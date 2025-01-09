Musk Rips Cloak of Deceit Off Major British Scandal | RealClearPolitics

Once upon a time there was a good and fair country and people who lived in countries that were neither good nor fair travelled to that land and made it their home because they knew it to be kind. But some men who made that land their home brought the values of countries that were neither kind nor fair with them. Such men hated the female children they found in the good and fair country. The girls were white but not chaste; they were dirty unbelievers who went about unaccompanied as if they were