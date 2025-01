Yesterday, U.S. Steel (USS) and Nippon Steel sued President Biden and other administration officials, as well as the president of the United Steelworkers union and rival steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs, over Biden’s rejection of the sale of USS to Nippon. In their legal briefs, they argued that Biden’s decision had been improperly politicized and that the union and Cleveland-Cliffs had engaged in an illegal conspiracy to keep the sale from going through.