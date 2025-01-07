Western Right-Wing Surge Likely To Continue in 2025 | RealClearPolitics

Other than the United Kingdom, where the Labour Party won 411 of the 650 members of Parliament, 2024 was a year of wins for right-wing parties across the Western world. In America, Republicans won the House, Senate, and presidency. In Europe, right-wing parties made gains in the European Parliament elections and federal elections in France and Austria. Current polling and early 2025 political developments suggest that this year may continue the trend of right-wing parties winning across the West.