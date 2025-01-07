The War for Humanity's Future | RealClearPolitics

The greatest threats to humanity aren’t the ones dominating today’s headlines — or at least, not for the reasons the media would have you believe. The Russia-Ukraine conflict could end tomorrow with the right leadership. The turmoil in the Middle East and the civil war in Syria could, too. There is an even more profound conflict unfolding, older than we can imagine. It’s a struggle between two ancient forces: human enslavement versus human liberty. We feel a primordial call to action, urging us to rise above the chaos of these forces and forge a new path forward. This is the fight for an Earth truly fit for humanity.