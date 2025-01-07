 The Education of a Statesman | RealClearPolitics

The Education of a Statesman

Hans Zeiger, National Affairs January 7, 2025

The Education of a Statesman
2y.kang

Americans are clearly troubled by the state of their political leadership and the quality of candidate choices in recent elections. According to a Pew Research Center study released in September 2023, 72% of Americans rate the overall quality of political candidates in recent years as poor, while just 26% regard them favorably. These findings are roughly the same across the political spectrum and represent a marked decline from 2018, when 47% of Americans gave positive marks to the candidates running for office.

 

Read Full Article ⟶
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2025 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site