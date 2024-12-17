What Happened to the Democratic Party? | RealClearPolitics

With all eyes on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, it’s been easy to overlook or downplay the many signs of acute decline in American politics. Donald Trump’s victory is still sending shockwaves through the established political system, so it’s tempting to dismiss his deranged decade-long reign on the right as an aberration, born of incoherent moral panics, misplaced economic anxiety, and declining media literacy. But in reality, the Trump distemper never existed in isolation. It was a fundamental expression of a host of unresolved pathologies—many within the Democratic Party, too—and not an inexplicable detour from a serenely ordered status quo.