Washington Post's Last Non-Endorsement Was Dukakis | RealClearPolitics

The Washington Post, a font of hostile reporting and opinion about Donald Trump for many years now, has decided against endorsing Kamala Harris — or any candidate — in her incredibly close, tense contest with Trump this year. The decision, which clearly came from management of the paper (as communicated to the staff in a “tense” meeting), was formally announced in a “Note From the Publisher,” Will Lewis, former publisher of the conservative-leaning Wall Street Journal and editor of the conservative British newspaper the Daily Telegraph. But many are speculating that Post owner Jeff Bezos had a lot to do with it.