Dems Panic as Harris Threatens To Bring Down Obama Era | RealClearPolitics

Dems Panic as Harris Threatens To Bring Down Obama Era

Conrad Black, New York Sun October 16, 2024

How refreshing it is to see the Democratic Party in full panic mode. Nothing is working and as a result, the entire and profoundly unsuccessful Obama-Biden interlude is stricken and faltering. In fairness to the voters, the country could not have voted Republican in 2008 after the disaster of President George W. Bush — the Iraqi war topped out by the financial collapse and panic traceable to President Clinton’s requirement that the financial markets be flooded with commercially unsustainable mortgages.

