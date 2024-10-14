Obama's Damage Control for Harris Won't Work | RealClearPolitics

In the same week Kamala Harris claimed on “The View” she wouldn’t change a single action taken by the Biden-Harris administration in the past four years, Democrats scrambled and sent Barack Obama — a man who once called Pennsylvanians “bitter” and “xenophobic” — to do damage control. Unfortunately for the Harris campaign, not even millionaire Obama, flown in from Martha’s Vineyard, could deny the hardships of the past four years, even admitting the party chose a failing candidate.