They Hate You, That's Why Big Censorship Is Going After Us | RealClearPolitics

They Hate You, That's Why Big Censorship Is Going After Us

Victoria Taft, PJ Media October 12, 2024

It began with Rush Limbaugh and moved to Fox News, and then Big Censorship began going after the rest of conservative talk radio. Democrat and leftist pressure campaigns called for advertising boycotts of PJ Media and other alternative conservative media. And eventually, the U.S. government joined in the efforts to shut down conservative thought. This is the story of what a "formal U.S. government program dedicated to killing news websites to kill their advertiser revenue" looks like.

