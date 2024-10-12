Obama's Tiresome Condescension | RealClearPolitics

Before Barack Obama delivered his speech supporting Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh on Thursday, he made a more intimate appearance at the Harris-Walz campaign offices in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood. “Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives or other reasons for that,” he told the assembled staff and volunteers, referring to a specific kind of Harris-skeptical Black man he anticipated they would encounter during their voter outreach.