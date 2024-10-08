Harris Flustered, Out of Her Depth on 60 Minutes | RealClearPolitics

Vice President Kamala Harris went on 60 Minutes and attempted to answer some of the toughest questions she's faced—a low bar—since taking over the Democratic nomination from 81-year-old Joe Biden, who is technically still the president. She was meandering and evasive throughout the interview with Bill Whitaker of CBS News, who had to politely repeat the question on several occasions. There's no telling how confounding Harris's answers must have been in real time. The network's producers saw fit to liberally (and sloppily) edit the conversation. They included a considerable amount of overdubbed editorializing from Whitaker, as if he were translating Harris's remarks into basic English. They made clear at the outset that Harris's opponent, Donald Trump, declined to participate.