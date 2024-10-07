10/7 Horror: 'Not One Girl Could Be Shown To Her Parents' | RealClearPolitics

Three weeks ago, I travelled to Israel to try and work out what October 7 had meant as the first anniversary approached. The massacres committed by Hamas on that black Sabbath were among the foulest of the modern era and saw the worst loss of life for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Not much time elapsed, though, before the bloodcurdling crimes were sidelined as international attention switched, rather too eagerly, to Israel's war in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians were tragically killed