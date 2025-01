While Republican VP nominee J.D. Vance drew plaudits for a winning personal manner and sharp takedown of Tim Walz during last week’s vice presidential debate—during which he masterfully flipped the script on many of the left’s false narratives on various hot-button policy issues—he also set a landmine for Democrats by highlighting an issue that has long been mounting and is soon likely to explode: he hit hard but deftly at Kamala Harris’s record of anti-Catholic bigotry.