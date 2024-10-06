How Woke Progressivism Drove a Surge in Antisemitism | RealClearPolitics

Hamas’s October 7 massacre was shocking, not just due to its barbarity, but the reaction it elicited on the streets of liberal democracies, with masses of westerners actively cheering on the slaughter of innocent civilians and siding with a genocidal terrorist organization. As the first anniversary of that horrific day approaches, a new book sheds light on the morally bankrupt ideology that has caused many of our elites to turn their backs on liberal values and forge an unholy alliance with religious extremists.