The Biden-Harris administration has yet again shown its complete inability to manage disaster responses effectively. From its disastrous handling of the tragedy in Lahaina, Maui, to its blatant indifference toward the people of East Palestine, Ohio, and now the failure to properly aid the victims of Hurricane Helene, especially in Asheville, N.C., the pattern is clear. Time and time again, we're witnessing an administration incapable of stepping up when it's needed most.