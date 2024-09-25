How an Obama Bro Inspired a Would-Be Trump Assassin | RealClearPolitics

A question must be asked. The question is this: Was Ryan Wesley Routh, the lunatic who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump earlier this month, radicalized by the inflammatory rhetoric of Ben Rhodes? Is the so-called Obama bro and mullah whisperer, best known as the failed novelist who nurse-mothered the Iran nuclear deal into existence, guilty of inciting violence against a political opponent? If one applies the same rigorous standards as the mainstream media, the answer is a definitive yes.