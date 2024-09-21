Could Stein Be a Spoiler for Democrats Again? | RealClearPolitics

Old grudges die hard, and Democrats still blame the Green Party for two elections in which Democrats won the popular vote but lost the presidency: 2000 and 2016. In both cases, the vote total for the Green Party was more than the Republican margin in the states that determined the presidential election in the Electoral College. Ralph Nader got almost 100,000 votes in Florida during the 2000 election — far more than George W. Bush’s 537-vote lead in the Sunshine State. In 2016, Jill Stein also got more votes than Donald Trump’s victory margin in the trifecta of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that ended up delivering him the presidency