Is Eric Adams' Luck About To Run Out? | RealClearPolitics

During his three years in office, Adams has appointed three different police commissioners. His first Department of Buildings commissioner was indicted on corruption charges. Federal prosecutors are currently investigating whether Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to collect illegal foreign donations, and whether his second police commissioner, Edward Caban, was tied to a possible extortion ring run by Caban’s twin brother. Caban was forced to resign once FBI agents seized his mobile phone. Two other powerful deputy mayors, Philip Banks and Sheena Wright, also had their phones seized.