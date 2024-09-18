Heed Lahaina Fire Report Guidance | RealClearPolitics

Phase 2 of the Lahaina Fire Incident Analysis Report has been released, reviewing Maui County, state and federal emergency responses to the disastrous Lahaina fire of Aug. 8, 2023. Ordered by the state Attorney General's (AG's) Office and conducted by the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), it documents a woeful lack of preparation for the deadly fire, fueled by dry overgrown fields and fanned by hurricane-level winds, which destroyed much of Lahaina and resulted in the loss of 102 lives.