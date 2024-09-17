Pennsylvania Is the Swing State That Matters in November | RealClearPolitics

Pennsylvania is haunted by its many claims to historical distinction. Its largest metropolis was the “workshop of the world” but remains America’s poorest big city. Its south-central farms and northeastern mountains boast the richest soil and coal veins, respectively, but sterile town-like developments and mammoth warehouses now dominate the land. And its defining steel company, which built America’s skyscrapers and ships, could be ultimately acquired by a Japanese corporation.Read Full Article »